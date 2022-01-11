Russian Defense Ministry to Reduce Business Trips, Vacations Abroad Due to Omicron Strain

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2022) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu ordered on Tuesday to temporarily reduce business trips and vacations outside the country for military personnel to prevent the spread of the Omicron coronavirus strain.

"(I order) to temporarily reduce business trips and vacations outside the country; to ensure the planned rates of re-vaccination of the personnel in accordance with the approved schedules," the minister said during a conference call.

The additional measures were taken to protect the military from the Omicron strain, Shoigu added.

He instructed heads of educational organizations of the defense ministry to ensure tight control of medical examinations with rapid testing and isolation of cadets and students returning from vacations. Shoigu also ordered to provide the medical service of educational organizations with additional medical personnel.

The minister instructed Russia's Main Military Medical Directorate to maintain the stock of COVID-19 express tests, medical equipment, personal protective equipment, as well as the reserve of hospital beds at the required level in the event of the deterioration of the epidemic situation.

"We will continue to provide assistance and support where it is needed, with oxygen, beds and, certainly, our doctors," the minister said.

At the same time, Shoigu said that in 2021, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Russian military had decreased, since all measures to combat the disease had been fully implemented.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Russia is currently increasing. The country has confirmed 17,525 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 10,684,204. Within the same period, 783 deaths of patients with COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the country's cumulative death toll to 317,687.