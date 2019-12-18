UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Ministry To Sign New Contract For Il-76MD-90A By Year End- Deputy Minister

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 01:52 PM

Russian Defense Ministry to Sign New Contract for Il-76MD-90A by Year End- Deputy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry will sign by the end of the year a new contract for Il-76MD-90A heavy military transport aircraft, Deputy Defense Minister Aleksey Krivoruchko has said in an interview with Oborona Rossii, an official magazine of the country's Military Industrial Commission.

"The price for the Il-76MD-90A mass-produced aircraft for the period from 2021-2027 will be determined in the end of 2019, through an established procedure, when a new long-term state contract will be signed for delivering these aircraft for the needs of the Russian Defense Ministry," Krivoruchko said.

Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported in 2017 that the Defense Ministry and the United Aircraft Corporation would review the conditions of the big contract for 39 Il-76MD-90As.

The Defense Ministry has received three mass-produced Il-76MD-90As, and there have been plans to receive two more aircraft by the end of the year.

The Il-76MD-90A is designed for cross-regional cargo transportation, for carrying injured people and assisting fire fighting operations.

