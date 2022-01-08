Russian Defense Ministry to Unveil Modified Pantsir-SM Missile Systems in 2022

UrduPoint.com

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday it would roll out a modified Pantsir-SM surface-to-air missile system sometime in 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2022) The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday it would roll out a modified Pantsir-SM surface-to-air missile system sometime in 2022.

"The development of promising weapons � Derivatsiya-PVO, Pantsir-SM-SV and Taifun-PVO � is planned to be completed in 2022 to build up the armed forces' air defense capabilities," a statement read.

New track-mounted Pantsirs are designed for land troops. They will be able to fire two guided missiles at a longer range than the standard variant.

The Derivatsiya-PVO self-propelled anti-aircraft gun will replace the Soviet-made Shilka and the ZU-23 twin-barreled autocannon, while the Taifun PVO armored vehicle for operators of man-portable air defense weapons will be compatible with both existing missiles and the new Metka MANPADS.

