UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Ministry Told US Attache That 'Russian Aggression' Claims Push Kiev To War

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 05:33 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Told US Attache That 'Russian Aggression' Claims Push Kiev to War

The Russian Defense Ministry has notified the US military attache in Moscow that claims about Russia's "aggression" in Ukraine are pushing Kiev toward war in Donbas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry has notified the US military attache in Moscow that claims about Russia's "aggression" in Ukraine are pushing Kiev toward war in Donbas.

On Friday, the military attache from the US Embassy in Moscow was invited to the Russian Defense Ministry's Main Directorate of International Military Cooperation, the ministry said in a statement.

"The Russian Defense Ministry presented to the representative of the US armed forces its stand on the statement by the US military attache in Kiev, Col.

Brittany Stewart, about joint action of the US and the Ukrainian armed forces to counter 'Russian aggression'," the Russian Defense Ministry added.

The US military attache in Moscow was told that this groundless and "provocative" statement "pushes the Ukrainian side toward a belligerent solution of the domestic conflict in Donbas," the statement read on.

"This statement contradicts the Pentagon's declaration about absence of alternatives to a peaceful solution," the ministry went on to say.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Pentagon Kiev From

Recent Stories

Players or officials who put others at risk by vio ..

17 minutes ago

Realme Pakistan soon to launch realme 7 pro became ..

32 minutes ago

Over 15,000 cases of COVID-19 infection detected i ..

36 minutes ago

Nazir Ahmed Mirbahar posted as SP Special Branch H ..

2 minutes ago

Japarov's Ally Kamchybek Tashiev Appointed Kyrgyz ..

2 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister Johnson Says UK Should Get Ready ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.