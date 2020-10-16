Russian Defense Ministry Told US Attache That 'Russian Aggression' Claims Push Kiev to War

The Russian Defense Ministry has notified the US military attache in Moscow that claims about Russia's "aggression" in Ukraine are pushing Kiev toward war in Donbas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry has notified the US military attache in Moscow that claims about Russia's "aggression" in Ukraine are pushing Kiev toward war in Donbas.

On Friday, the military attache from the US Embassy in Moscow was invited to the Russian Defense Ministry's Main Directorate of International Military Cooperation, the ministry said in a statement.

"The Russian Defense Ministry presented to the representative of the US armed forces its stand on the statement by the US military attache in Kiev, Col.

Brittany Stewart, about joint action of the US and the Ukrainian armed forces to counter 'Russian aggression'," the Russian Defense Ministry added.

The US military attache in Moscow was told that this groundless and "provocative" statement "pushes the Ukrainian side toward a belligerent solution of the domestic conflict in Donbas," the statement read on.

"This statement contradicts the Pentagon's declaration about absence of alternatives to a peaceful solution," the ministry went on to say.