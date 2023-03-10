Russian Defense Ministry Unveils New Names of Participants in US Military Bioprograms

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, on Friday unveiled new Names of participants in the US' military biological programs, including representatives of state institutions and private companies in Ukraine.

"The Defense Ministry has already provided the names of participants in US military biological programs ... Today, we would like to supplement this list with representatives of state institutions and private companies of Ukraine involved in the implementation of US military biological programs," Kirillov said at a briefing.

The list, among others, includes Serhiy Morhun, the head of the sanitary and epidemiological department of the Ukrainian armed forces and one of the organizers of interaction between the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and the Department of Threat Reduction Agency of the US Department of Defense (DITRA).

Previously named participants included officials from the US Department of Defense, US biotech companies and Pentagon contractors, he added.