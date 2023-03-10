UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Ministry Unveils New Names Of Participants In US Military Bioprograms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Unveils New Names of Participants in US Military Bioprograms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2023) Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense troops of the Russian armed forces, on Friday unveiled new Names of participants in the US' military biological programs, including representatives of state institutions and private companies in Ukraine.

"The Defense Ministry has already provided the names of participants in US military biological programs ... Today, we would like to supplement this list with representatives of state institutions and private companies of Ukraine involved in the implementation of US military biological programs," Kirillov said at a briefing.

The list, among others, includes Serhiy Morhun, the head of the sanitary and epidemiological department of the Ukrainian armed forces and one of the organizers of interaction between the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and the Department of Threat Reduction Agency of the US Department of Defense (DITRA).

Previously named participants included officials from the US Department of Defense, US biotech companies and Pentagon contractors, he added.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Pentagon From

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

4 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

6 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

6 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

7 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

7 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.