MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) Ukrainian nationalists are preparing provocations using toxic chemicals in several settlements to pin on the Russian armed forces with direct support from the US and a number of EU countries, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Saturday.

"In Sumy, at the SumyKhimProm chemical plant, nationalists have mined storage facilities with ammonia and chlorine in order to mass poison the residents of the Sumy region when units of the Russian armed forces enter the city," Mizintsev told a briefing.

Ukrainian militants have been also planning provocations with the use of toxic chemicals in the village of Kotlyarovo in the Mykolaiv region, he noted.

"For this, containers with toxic chemicals have already been delivered to the building of the local elementary school. They will be blown up when Russian troops approach," Mizintsev said.

Russia has been warning the global community and international organizations in advance about the planned "cynical provocations" by the Ukrainian authorities, which, if enacted, will be once again blamed on the Russian troops, Mizintsev stressed.

"All this is being done with the direct support of the US leadership and a number of countries of the European Union, which consider Ukraine as an instrument of anti-Russian policy," he added.