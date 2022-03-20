UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Ministry Warns Of Ukraine's Plans To Stage Provocations With Chemicals

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Russian Defense Ministry Warns of Ukraine's Plans to Stage Provocations With Chemicals

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) Ukrainian nationalists are preparing provocations using toxic chemicals in several settlements to pin on the Russian armed forces with direct support from the US and a number of EU countries, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Saturday.

"In Sumy, at the SumyKhimProm chemical plant, nationalists have mined storage facilities with ammonia and chlorine in order to mass poison the residents of the Sumy region when units of the Russian armed forces enter the city," Mizintsev told a briefing.

Ukrainian militants have been also planning provocations with the use of toxic chemicals in the village of Kotlyarovo in the Mykolaiv region, he noted.

"For this, containers with toxic chemicals have already been delivered to the building of the local elementary school. They will be blown up when Russian troops approach," Mizintsev said.

Russia has been warning the global community and international organizations in advance about the planned "cynical provocations" by the Ukrainian authorities, which, if enacted, will be once again blamed on the Russian troops, Mizintsev stressed.

"All this is being done with the direct support of the US leadership and a number of countries of the European Union, which consider Ukraine as an instrument of anti-Russian policy," he added.

Related Topics

Militants Ukraine Russia European Union Sumy All From

Recent Stories

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

35 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

35 minutes ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

35 minutes ago
 Dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

Dry weather prevailed in Balochistan

35 minutes ago
 Saka sends Arsenal closer to Champions League retu ..

Saka sends Arsenal closer to Champions League return

35 minutes ago
 LB polls to be held on time in AJK: Spokesperson

LB polls to be held on time in AJK: Spokesperson

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>