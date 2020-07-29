UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Ministry's Office In CAR Unlikely To Open Before September - Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 34 seconds ago Wed 29th July 2020 | 06:11 PM

A representative office of the Russian Defense Ministry in the Central African Republic (CAR) will unlikely open before September, Vladimir Titorenko, the Russian ambassador to the country, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) A representative office of the Russian Defense Ministry in the Central African Republic (car) will unlikely open before September, Vladimir Titorenko, the Russian ambassador to the country, told Sputnik.

"I do not think this will happen before September. Moreover, a quarantine has been imposed here.

Everyone who arrives in Bangui must observe two-week quarantine," the ambassador said in response to a relevant question.

In February, Titorenko told Sputnik that the Russian Defense Ministry's office in the Central African Republic could be opened in late February-early March. However, the plans were delayed due to the spread of COVID-19.

CAR has so far confirmed nearly 4,600 COVID-19 cases and 59 related fatalities. More than 1,500 people have recovered from the disease.

