UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Ministry's Representative Office May Open In CAR Within 1 Month - Diplomat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 12:18 PM

Russian Defense Ministry's Representative Office May Open in CAR Within 1 Month - Diplomat

A representative office of the Russian Defense Ministry could open in the Central African Republic in late February or early March, Russian Ambassador in Bangui Vladimir Titorenko told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) A representative office of the Russian Defense Ministry could open in the Central African Republic in late February or early March, Russian Ambassador in Bangui Vladimir Titorenko told Sputnik.

"Per the agreement of the defense ministries of the two counties, a representative office of the Russian Defense Ministry will open here soon to help with reform of the armed forces, consult, and so on," the diplomat said.

According to the ambassador, representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry visited the car in January to discuss all of the technical issues and the exact fields in which the office would cooperate with the CAR Defense Ministry and Armed Forces.

"If everything goes as it does now the office will officially open in late February or early March, I think," Titorenko added.

Related Topics

Russia Car Bangui Vladimir Putin Central African Republic January February March All Agreement

Recent Stories

Two die, five injure in Quetta gas leakage blast

3 minutes ago

Accident claims one life, leaves five injured in P ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Plans No Military Operations, No Base in Ce ..

3 minutes ago

Over 3 in 5 (65%) Pakistanis say they felt optimis ..

18 minutes ago

Around 382 People Trapped in Southwestern New Zeal ..

9 minutes ago

Foreign Currency Account Scheme

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.