(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A representative office of the Russian Defense Ministry could open in the Central African Republic in late February or early March, Russian Ambassador in Bangui Vladimir Titorenko told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) A representative office of the Russian Defense Ministry could open in the Central African Republic in late February or early March, Russian Ambassador in Bangui Vladimir Titorenko told Sputnik.

"Per the agreement of the defense ministries of the two counties, a representative office of the Russian Defense Ministry will open here soon to help with reform of the armed forces, consult, and so on," the diplomat said.

According to the ambassador, representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry visited the car in January to discuss all of the technical issues and the exact fields in which the office would cooperate with the CAR Defense Ministry and Armed Forces.

"If everything goes as it does now the office will officially open in late February or early March, I think," Titorenko added.