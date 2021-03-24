Russian Defense Official, Indian Ambassador Discuss Defense Cooperation - Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and Indian Ambassador to Moscow Datla Bala Venkatesh Varma on Tuesday discussed bilateral military cooperation, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"During the conversation, the parties discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the military and defense industry fields," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the meeting was held in a warm and friendly atmosphere and the spirit of a particularly privileged strategic partnership.