Russian Defense Official, North Korean Diplomat Discuss Bilateral Cooperation - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin on Thursday discussed bilateral cooperation with senior North Korean diplomat Choe Son Hui, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"On November 21, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Col. Gen. Alexander Fomin met with North Korea's First Deputy Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui, who is in Moscow on a visit to participate in the Russian-North Korean strategic dialogue between the foreign affairs agencies of the two countries," the ministry said in a statement.

The issues of bilateral cooperation and prospects for developing it further were also discussed during the conversation, the ministry added.

On Wednesday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Choe Son Hui discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula and Moscow-Pyongyang cooperation.

Another North Korean diplomat, Director-General of the North American Department Jo Chol Su, accompanied by a delegation, visited Russia to take part in the 2019 Moscow Nonproliferation Conference from November 7-9.