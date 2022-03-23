Russian Defense Official Says 67 Ships From 15 Countries Blocked in Ukrainian Ports

At least 67 ships from 15 countries are unable to leave Ukrainian ports due to a high threat of mines, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2022) At least 67 ships from 15 countries are unable to leave Ukrainian ports due to a high threat of mines, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Tuesday.

"In the ports of Ukraine, due to the high mine danger created by the Kiev authorities in its internal waters and territorial sea, the crews of 67 ships from 15 foreign countries remain blocked," Mizintsev told a briefing.