UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Official Says Ukrainian 'Militants' Detained Over 830 People In Lyman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 16, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Russian Defense Official Says Ukrainian 'Militants' Detained Over 830 People in Lyman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center, said on Friday that Ukrainian "militants" have detained over 830 people in the Lyman city in Donbas, adding that they are accused of being pro-Russian.

"In the city of Lyman ... this week ...

the militants of the nationalist battalions conducted total door-to-door checks in order to identify pro-Russian views among local residents, as well as signs of assistance to the formations of the Donetsk People's Republic. All the suspects (... 837 people were identified) were detained, are currently being brutally tortured, and threatened with physical violence against their relatives," Mizintsev told a briefing.

Related Topics

Militants Russia Threatened Donetsk All

Recent Stories

Past govt intentionally created ambiguity about pe ..

Past govt intentionally created ambiguity about petroleum prices: Shahid Khaqan

3 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Urges Biden to Designate Russia as State ..

Zelenskyy Urges Biden to Designate Russia as State Sponsor of Terrorism - Report ..

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condemns attack on mil ..

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar condemns attack on military convoy in North Wazirist ..

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Usman Buzdar pays homage to Bilquis ..

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar pays homage to Bilquis Edhi

3 minutes ago
 PML-N constitutes committee of political parties f ..

PML-N constitutes committee of political parties for new Cabinet: Rana Sanaullah ..

22 minutes ago
 Mass Rally in Support of Russia Taking Place in Se ..

Mass Rally in Support of Russia Taking Place in Serbian Capital - Reports

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.