Russian Defense Official Says Ukrainian 'Militants' Detained Over 830 People in Lyman

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2022) Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center, said on Friday that Ukrainian "militants" have detained over 830 people in the Lyman city in Donbas, adding that they are accused of being pro-Russian.

"In the city of Lyman ... this week ...

the militants of the nationalist battalions conducted total door-to-door checks in order to identify pro-Russian views among local residents, as well as signs of assistance to the formations of the Donetsk People's Republic. All the suspects (... 837 people were identified) were detained, are currently being brutally tortured, and threatened with physical violence against their relatives," Mizintsev told a briefing.