Russian Delegation Arrives At G20 Foreign Ministerial Meeting In Working Mood - Zakharova

Sumaira FH Published March 02, 2023 | 09:20 AM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2023) The Russian delegation arrived at the meeting of the G20 foreign ministers in a working mood, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"The work is just beginning, it certainly was under way before, too, but the meetings begin only today.

India shows both hospitality in receiving delegations and a constructive attitude toward organizing the work of the G20," Zakharova told reporters.

"The mood of the Russian delegation is working," she said.

