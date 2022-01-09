UrduPoint.com

Russian Delegation Arrives In Geneva For Security Talks With US

Faizan Hashmi Published January 09, 2022 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) A delegation from Russia, made up of representatives of different government agencies, arrived in Geneva on Sunday for talks with the United States about security guarantees, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"A Russian multi-agency delegation, which is headed by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister S(ergey) Ryabkov, arrived in Geneva to take part in Russian-American talks on security guarantees," the ministry said on Telegram.

The first meeting between the two delegations is expected to take place over dinner on Sunday. After these preliminary talks, the main portion of the discussions will happen on Monday in the office of the US mission at the UN office in Geneva.

