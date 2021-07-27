Russian Delegation Arrives in Geneva for Strategic Stability Talks With US

(@FahadShabbir)

Russian interagency delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov arrived in Geneva, where talks with the United States on strategic stability will take place on Wednesday, a Sputnik correspondent reported

Before the consultations, the Russian Foreign Ministry stressed that the delegations would discuss issues of maintaining and strengthening strategic stability, as well as the prospects for arms control. The State Department added that such a dialogue with Russia should lay the foundation for the future arms control regime and measures to reduce risks.

The US delegation will be led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. In addition, the US delegation will include Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Affairs Bonnie Jenkins.

The first meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden took place in Geneva on June 16. In a joint statement, the leaders stressed that the parties intended to launch a comprehensive bilateral dialogue on strategic stability, which will be substantive and energetic. In addition, Russia and the United States intend to begin consultations on cybersecurity, prisoner swaps and arms control.