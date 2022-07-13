Russian Delegation Arrives in Istanbul to Hold Talks on 'Grain Issue' - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The Russian delegation arrived in Istanbul to hold talks on the "grain issue" on Wednesday, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

Negotiations between Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, and the UN are planned in Istanbul for Wednesday. The meeting place is not revealed and it is expected to start at 11:00 gmt.

"The Russian delegation arrived for negotiations," the source said.