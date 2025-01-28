Russian Delegation Arrives In Syria: State Media
Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2025 | 04:30 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The first Russian official delegation to visit Syria since the toppling of Moscow ally Bashar al-Assad has arrived in Damascus, Russian news agencies reported Tuesday.
The delegation includes deputy foreign minister Mikhail Bogdanov, who is also President Vladimir Putin's special representative on the middle East and Africa, as well as Alexander Lavrentyev, the president's special representative on Syria, the RIA Novosti agency reported.
It said it was "the first visit by Russian officials to Damascus" since Assad fled in December in the face of a lightning rebel advance across the country.
Moscow was one of Assad's key backers, intervening in Syria's civil war in 2015 in his favour. He and his family fled to Russia after his ouster.
Russia is now seeking to secure the fate of its naval base in Tartus and its air base at Khmeimim -- both on Syria's Mediterranean coast and Moscow's only military outposts outside the former Soviet Union -- with the new Syrian authorities.
The Islamist group led by Syria's interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa -- Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) -- is banned in Russia as a "terrorist" organisation.
The organisation is rooted in Al-Qaeda's Syria branch but has more recently adopted a moderate tone.
Sharaa in December noted the "deep strategic interests between Russia and Syria" in an interview with the Al-Arabiya tv channel.
"All Syria's arms are of Russian origin, and many power plants are managed by Russian experts... We do not want Russia to leave Syria in the way that some wish," Sharaa added.
US and Ukrainian diplomats visited Syria's new rulers in December.
Recent Stories
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives India’s Minister of External Affairs
Abu Dhabi to host EuroLeague Final Four for first time
NA speaker postpones negotiation committee meeting after PTI refusal
Ajman DED launches 'Investor Statement' project
FTA urges natural persons to register for Corporate Tax before March 31
RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia
EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defence solutions at IDEX 2025
UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on re-election
National Human Rights Institution approves operational plan
Four players added to star-studded line up for Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open
Abu Dhabi Festival 2025 to open with New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra
Calling someone ‘plastic’ is disrespectful: Khushi Kapoor defends cosmetic s ..
More Stories From World
-
Russian delegation arrives in Syria: state media8 minutes ago
-
Serbian prime minister resigns, after months of anti-corruption protests8 minutes ago
-
Serbian prime minister resigns, after months of anti-corruption protests28 minutes ago
-
UN says food assistance halted around DRC's war-torn Goma28 minutes ago
-
Gunshots in DR Congo's Goma ahead of new UN meeting38 minutes ago
-
Russian army says captured village in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region1 hour ago
-
Fast-moving fires torch national parks in southeast Australia1 hour ago
-
Four S.African soldiers killed in DR Congo, taking toll to 131 hour ago
-
DeepSeek, Chinese AI startup roiling US tech giants2 hours ago
-
Trump warns of 'wake-up call' as low-cost Chinese AI jolts sector2 hours ago
-
Taif launches Inaugural Falcons Cup tournament3 hours ago
-
China's oil, gas output exceeds 400 million tonnes for first time3 hours ago