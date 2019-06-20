UrduPoint.com
Russian Delegation, Assad Discuss Situation In Idlib, Constitutional Committee - Moscow

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 08:58 PM

Russian Delegation, Assad Discuss Situation in Idlib, Constitutional Committee - Moscow

Russian Special Presidential Envoy on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin on Thursday discussed with Syrian President Bashar Assad the situation in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone and the pending formation of the Syrian constitutional committee, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russian Special Presidential Envoy on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin on Thursday discussed with Syrian President Bashar Assad the situation in Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone and the pending formation of the Syrian constitutional committee, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"[The sides] reviewed the current situation in Syria, including the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone. [They also discussed] a full range of issues related to the formation of the constitutional committee," the statement said.

The agreement to form a constitutional committee, which will be charged with composing the main law of the land, was reached during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in the Russian city of Sochi back in January 2018.

The panel is expected to be made up of representatives of the government and opposition, Syrian experts, members of civil society, independents, tribal leaders, and women.

Russia, Turkey and Iran, as guarantors of the ceasefire in the Arab republic, have been facilitating the committee's establishment, while the United Nations has been helping to draft the list of the committee's future members.

