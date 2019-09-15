Russian Delegation, Assad Discuss Syrian Constitutional Committee - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2019) The Russian interdepartmental delegation on Sunday discussed the formation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee with Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

Earlier in the day, the Syrian leader's press service said that Assad and the Russian delegation had discussed the preparations for the summit of the guarantor states of Syrian ceasefire, which is scheduled to be held on Monday in Ankara. The Russian delegation included Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and representatives of the Defense Ministry.

"The focus of the conversation was on the necessity to early complete formation of the Constitutional Committee and its launch as an important stage in advancing the political process, which is led and carried out by the Syrians themselves, with the assistance of the United Nations, as provided for by the decisions of the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi and UNSC Resolution 2254," the ministry said in a statement.

The sides also discussed the situation in Syria with the focus on the need to stabilize the situation in the province of Idlib and continue the fight against terrorists.

The parties also exchanged views on the tasks of post-conflict reconstruction of Syria and on assistance to returning refugees, as well as on ensuring security in the middle East based on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of regional states.