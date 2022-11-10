Russian Delegation at APEC Will Be Headed By First Deputy Prime Minister - Kremlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) The Russian delegation at the APEC summit in Thailand will be headed by First Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Belousov, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the G20 summit in Indonesia, and Russia will be represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Yes, Belousov will be there," Peskov said, answering a question whether Belousov will be heading the Russian delegation.