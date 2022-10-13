Russian Delegation Denied Participation in International Food Show in Paris - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2022) A Russian delegation was not allowed to participate in International food Show SIAL Paris 2022, Russian Ambassador to France Alexey Meshkov told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Agricultural exhibition SIAL Paris will take place this week in Paris. Russian representatives simply were not able to register for participation in this exhibition and in response to our direct request to the organizers we were told that Russian visitors were uninvited to the exhibition," the ambassador said.

In September, the Russian embassy in France said that a Russian delegation had not got invitations to the International Astronautical Congress that took place in Paris from September 18-22, as France had excluded executives of Russian state space corporation Roscosmos from the visa list for the Russian delegation.

The French Foreign Ministry, however, said that it had not received visa applications from the Russian delegation.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. The West and its allies have responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Moscow, with many international sports, cultural, economic organizations excluding Russian delegations from participating in their events.