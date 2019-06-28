Russian Delegation Deputy Head Calls Meeting With PACE President 'Calm'

(@FahadShabbir)

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) The deputy head of the Russian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), Sergey Kislyak, told Sputnik on Thursday that the first meeting with PACE President Liliane Maury Pasquier after Russia got its voting rights in PACE fully restored was calm and amounted to the discussion of routine working matters of the organization.

"[The meeting] seemed to me very calm, reasonable, aimed at ensuring that Russia's return to the Council of Europe boosts the organization's effectiveness ... We came here to work, we will work, and our colleagues want to work, too. [We] discussed matters pertaining to the organization's functioning, absolutely regular, mundane," Kislyak said.

The Russian delegation head, Pyotr Tolstoy, said, in turn, that the meeting was constructive.

On Tuesday, PACE adopted a resolution stating that the basic rights of members of delegations to PACE are not subject to any sanctions. PACE also officially invited the Russian delegation to participate in the June session. The Russian delegation then submitted an application to confirm its credentials for the first time since 2016.

In April 2014, Russia was stripped of its voting rights in PACE in the wake of the Ukrainian crisis and aftermath of the Crimea referendum. Since 2016, the Russian delegation had not been renewing its credentials ahead of the assembly's sessions in protest of the discrimination it faced within the organization.