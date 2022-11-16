UrduPoint.com

Russian Delegation Did Not Feel Isolated At G20 - Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published November 16, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Russian Delegation Did Not Feel Isolated at G20 - Minister

Russian officials who traveled to Indonesia this week for the G20 did not feel isolated at the summit of the world's major economies, contrary to media reports, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Russian officials who traveled to Indonesia this week for the G20 did not feel isolated at the summit of the world's major economies, contrary to media reports, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

"I can speak on behalf of the entire delegation: we did not feel isolated in any way here," Siluanov told the RT news channel in Bali.

Some Western officials spoke out against the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the minister said. He argued that the G20 would not have been able to take on crucial matters without Russia.

The European Union and the United Kingdom reportedly agreed last week to do everything possible to shut Russia out by discouraging their partners from meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov or other Russian delegates.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia European Union Indonesia United Kingdom Media From

Recent Stories

Sherry Rehman for faster implementation of 'climat ..

Sherry Rehman for faster implementation of 'climate finance' commitments

3 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks report regarding ban on ..

Islamabad High Court seeks report regarding ban on corner meetings for local bod ..

6 seconds ago
 Norway Signs $500Mln Deal on Purchase of US Missil ..

Norway Signs $500Mln Deal on Purchase of US Missiles for F-35 Jets - Defense Min ..

3 minutes ago
 Imran's divisional politics impediment to national ..

Imran's divisional politics impediment to national unity: Maulana Fazlur Rehman

4 minutes ago
 Supreme Court fixes petition seeking to place cond ..

Supreme Court fixes petition seeking to place condition on PTI's long march with ..

4 minutes ago
 Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due ..

Over 1 billion youngsters at hearing loss risk due to headphones, loud music: St ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.