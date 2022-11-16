Russian Delegation Did Not Feel Isolated at G20 - Minister

Russian officials who traveled to Indonesia this week for the G20 did not feel isolated at the summit of the world's major economies, contrary to media reports, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2022) Russian officials who traveled to Indonesia this week for the G20 did not feel isolated at the summit of the world's major economies, contrary to media reports, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

"I can speak on behalf of the entire delegation: we did not feel isolated in any way here," Siluanov told the RT news channel in Bali.

Some Western officials spoke out against the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the minister said. He argued that the G20 would not have been able to take on crucial matters without Russia.

The European Union and the United Kingdom reportedly agreed last week to do everything possible to shut Russia out by discouraging their partners from meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov or other Russian delegates.