Russian Delegation Discusses Developments In Syria's Idlib With Turkish Officials - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 12:19 PM

The Russian delegation discussed with Turkish officials the new developments in Syria, most importantly in the Idlib de-escalation zone, at the talks, which Ankara hosted from February 8-10, the Russian Foreign Ministry said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The Russian delegation discussed with Turkish officials the new developments in Syria, most importantly in the Idlib de-escalation zone, at the talks, which Ankara hosted from February 8-10, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The talks focused on the development of the situation in Syria, most importantly, in the Idlib de-escalation zone," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Russian delegation included Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and representatives of the Defense Ministry, while Turkey was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and Presidential Adviser Ibrahim Kalin.

Your Thoughts and Comments

