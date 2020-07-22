Russian Delegation Discusses Libya With Turkish Officials in Ankara - Foreign Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin and representatives of the Russian Defense Ministry discussed Libya with Turkish officials, and an agreement was reached to consider setting up a working group on the situation in the North African country, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

A Russian delegation, headed by Vershinin, held consultations with Turkish officials in Ankara from July 21-22.

"They discussed in detail different aspects of the middle Eastern problems, with a focus on the need to urgently cease fire in Libya and ensure a long-term settlement," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"It was agreed to consider the creation of a joint working group on Libya and to hold the next round of consultations in Moscow soon," the ministry added.

Moscow and Ankara agreed to continue dialogue with the parties to the Libyan conflict, the ministry went on to say.