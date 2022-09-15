UrduPoint.com

Russian Delegation Featuring Business Representatives To Leave For Iran Next Week - Putin

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2022 | 03:00 PM

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) A Russian delegation, including representatives of the business community, will leave for Iran next week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Next week, we are sending a Russian delegation representing business circles to you (Iran). In total, about 80 Russian companies participate in it," Putin said at a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the SCO sidelines.

More Stories From World

