Russian Delegation featuring Business Representatives to Leave for Iran Next Week - Putin

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) A Russian delegation, including representatives of the business community, will leave for Iran next week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"Next week, we are sending a Russian delegation representing business circles to you (Iran). In total, about 80 Russian companies participate in it," Putin said at a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the SCO sidelines.