Russian Delegation Heads for Strasbourg Where PACE Session Is Underway - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The Russian delegation will leave on Monday for the French city of Strasbourg, where the June session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) is currently underway, the head of the delegation and the deputy speaker of the Russian lower chamber, Pyotr Tolstoy, said.

"The delegation will leave for PACE today. As the head of the delegation, I am in contact with our permanent mission in Strasbourg. We follow the discussions that are underway at the PACE platform. It is a pleasure to see that the sensible majority of our colleagues, lawmakers, in the PACE manages to counter some kind of hysteric mood that the minority shows," Tolstoy told reporters.