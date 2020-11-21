Russian Delegation in Yerevan to Discuss Humanitarian Center, Economic Ties - Lavrov

The high-level Russian delegation which arrived in Armenia today will look to discuss the ongoing formation of the humanitarian center in Nagorno-Karabakh as well as economic and energy cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Saturday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The high-level Russian delegation which arrived in Armenia today will look to discuss the ongoing formation of the humanitarian center in Nagorno-Karabakh as well as economic and energy cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Saturday.

"Today we will discuss issues related to the interdepartmental center for humanitarian response, which is being formed. This is also a new structure that will fully work to meet the needs of the civilian population, restore civil infrastructure, and, of course, current issues of our economic cooperation, cooperation in the energy sector will be discussed today," Lavrov said.