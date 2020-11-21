UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Delegation In Yerevan To Discuss Humanitarian Center, Economic Ties - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 02:39 PM

Russian Delegation in Yerevan to Discuss Humanitarian Center, Economic Ties - Lavrov

The high-level Russian delegation which arrived in Armenia today will look to discuss the ongoing formation of the humanitarian center in Nagorno-Karabakh as well as economic and energy cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Saturday

YEREVAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The high-level Russian delegation which arrived in Armenia today will look to discuss the ongoing formation of the humanitarian center in Nagorno-Karabakh as well as economic and energy cooperation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Saturday.

"Today we will discuss issues related to the interdepartmental center for humanitarian response, which is being formed. This is also a new structure that will fully work to meet the needs of the civilian population, restore civil infrastructure, and, of course, current issues of our economic cooperation, cooperation in the energy sector will be discussed today," Lavrov said.

Related Topics

Russia Armenia

Recent Stories

At least eight dead after rockets attack on Afghan ..

7 minutes ago

Hong Kong, Singapore postpone travel bubble after ..

1 minute ago

Dubai brings together world football’s biggest s ..

19 minutes ago

Punjab govt introducing Insaaf Medicine cards

13 minutes ago

First Russian Emergencies Ministry's Convoy With H ..

13 minutes ago

Mushtaq Ghani directs to complete the process for ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.