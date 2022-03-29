Russian Delegation Intends to Leave Istanbul on Tuesday - Source

The Russian delegation intends to leave Istanbul later on Tuesday, a source told Sputnik

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2022) The Russian delegation intends to leave Istanbul later on Tuesday, a source told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the Turkish resort city hosted a new round of negotiations between Moscow and Kiev.

The talks were held at the Dolmabahce palace and lasted some three hours.

"We are leaving," the source said when asked the relevant question.

A source in the Turkish foreign ministry, in turn, said that the delegations are not expected to hold talks on Wednesday.