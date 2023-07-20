Open Menu

Russian Delegation Leaves Istanbul Coordination Center For Grain Deal - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 02:20 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The Russian delegation has left the Istanbul-based Joint Coordination Center for the grain deal, the CNN Turk broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing sources in the Turkish Defense Ministry.

The delegation left after Moscow informed Turkey, Ukraine and the UN the grain deal was de facto terminated for Russia.

