Russian Delegation Led by Defense Minister Shoigu Departs From North Korea - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The Russian delegation led by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has departed from Pyongyang, North Korea's state-run Korean Central news Agency reported Friday.

North Korean National Defense Minister Kang Sun Nam, Korean People's Army (KPA) General Political Bureau Director Jong Kyong Thaek, KPA General Staff Chief Pak Su Il and other senior commanding officers, as well as Foreign Affairs Vice-Minister Im Chon Il and Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexandr Matsegora, attended the farewell ceremony for the delegation.

Shoigu and Kang reviewed the KPA guards of honor while the national anthems of Russia and North Korea were playing. After that, the plane carrying "the goodwill mission of Russia" took off in Pyongyang.