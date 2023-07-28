Open Menu

Russian Delegation Led By Defense Minister Shoigu Departs From North Korea - State Media

Umer Jamshaid Published July 28, 2023 | 09:10 AM

Russian Delegation Led by Defense Minister Shoigu Departs From North Korea - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The Russian delegation led by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has departed from Pyongyang, North Korea's state-run Korean Central news Agency reported Friday.

North Korean National Defense Minister Kang Sun Nam, Korean People's Army (KPA) General Political Bureau Director Jong Kyong Thaek, KPA General Staff Chief Pak Su Il and other senior commanding officers, as well as Foreign Affairs Vice-Minister Im Chon Il and Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexandr Matsegora, attended the farewell ceremony for the delegation.

Shoigu and Kang reviewed the KPA guards of honor while the national anthems of Russia and North Korea were playing. After that, the plane carrying "the goodwill mission of Russia" took off in Pyongyang.

Related Topics

Army Russia Pyongyang North Korea From

Recent Stories

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolenc ..

UAE President, Mansour bin Zayed receive condolences from Saudi Crown Prince on ..

48 minutes ago
 APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary incre ..

APCA thanks caretaker Punjab Govt for salary increase

8 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

8 hours ago
 US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier Lis ..

US Senate Passes NDAA Amendment to Create Tier List of Countries by Corruption

9 hours ago
 Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

Cricket: England v Australia 5th Test scoreboard

9 hours ago
 July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Eart ..

July 2023 hottest month-ever, UN chief says, Earth is in 'Era of global boiling ..

9 hours ago
Decision making on scientific data for improved wa ..

Decision making on scientific data for improved water resource management critic ..

9 hours ago
 US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain ..

US Senate Rejects NDAA Amendment to Slash Certain Authorized Defense Spending by ..

9 hours ago
 Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

Provincial selection board-II meeting on July 31

9 hours ago
 Brook falls short of century as Australia take cha ..

Brook falls short of century as Australia take charge of fifth Test

9 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Genera ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from General Al-Burhan on Saeed bin Zayed ..

10 hours ago
 Leaves of civil defence staff cancelled for Ashura ..

Leaves of civil defence staff cancelled for Ashura

10 hours ago

More Stories From World