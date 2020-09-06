UrduPoint.com
Russian Delegation Led By Deputy Prime Minister Borisov Arrives In Syria - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 09:30 PM

Russian Delegation Led by Deputy Prime Minister Borisov Arrives in Syria - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) A Russian delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov has arrived in Damascus on an official visit, the state-run Syria tv broadcaster reported on Sunday.

The sides will discuss development and strengthening of bilateral relations in various areas during the visit, according to the news outlet.

