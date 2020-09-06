Russian Delegation Led By Deputy Prime Minister Borisov Arrives In Syria - Reports
CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) A Russian delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov has arrived in Damascus on an official visit, the state-run Syria tv broadcaster reported on Sunday.
The sides will discuss development and strengthening of bilateral relations in various areas during the visit, according to the news outlet.