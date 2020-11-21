UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Delegation Led By Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives In Baku For Talks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Russian Delegation Led by Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Baku for Talks

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The Russian interdepartmental delegation headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday arrived in Baku to hold talks with the Azerbaijani leadership.

The delegation also includes Anna Popova, the head of Russia's consumer health watchdog, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk.

Earlier in the day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in Baku to discuss the implementation of a trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Baku

Recent Stories

Sindh govt not to close educational intuitions in ..

5 minutes ago

One dies, seven hurt in road mishap in muzaffargar ..

5 minutes ago

Five arrested for illegal delivery of petrol, gas ..

5 minutes ago

Yerevan, Moscow Sign Documents Regulating Peacekee ..

5 minutes ago

Ali Muhammad asks opposition to rethink of holding ..

5 minutes ago

UK Calls on Bosnia and Herzegovina Leaders to Set ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.