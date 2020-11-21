Russian Delegation Led by Foreign Minister Lavrov Arrives in Baku for Talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAKU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) The Russian interdepartmental delegation headed by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday arrived in Baku to hold talks with the Azerbaijani leadership.

The delegation also includes Anna Popova, the head of Russia's consumer health watchdog, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk.

Earlier in the day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu arrived in Baku to discuss the implementation of a trilateral statement on Nagorno-Karabakh.