Russian Delegation May Leave UNGA 1st Session Over US Rejecting Visas - Foreign Ministry

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The Russian delegation might leave the UN General Assembly First Committee session taking place in New York if the issue of US refusing to grant visas to diplomats is not resolved, Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control Director Vladimir Ermakov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Of course, there is such a possibility, we came here to work on the more important issues of security and disarmament," Ermakov said, responding to whether Russian diplomats might consider leaving the session. "It is very unfortunate that because of the absolutely unacceptable actions of the United States we have to discuss for so long organizational issues."