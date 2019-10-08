UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Delegation May Leave UNGA 1st Session Over US Rejecting Visas - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 10:04 PM

Russian Delegation May Leave UNGA 1st Session Over US Rejecting Visas - Foreign Ministry

The Russian delegation might leave the UN General Assembly First Committee session taking place in New York if the issue of US refusing to grant visas to diplomats is not resolved, Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control Director Vladimir Ermakov told reporters on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The Russian delegation might leave the UN General Assembly First Committee session taking place in New York if the issue of US refusing to grant visas to diplomats is not resolved, Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control Director Vladimir Ermakov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Of course, there is such a possibility, we came here to work on the more important issues of security and disarmament," Ermakov said, responding to whether Russian diplomats might consider leaving the session. "It is very unfortunate that because of the absolutely unacceptable actions of the United States we have to discuss for so long organizational issues."

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Russia Vladimir Putin New York United States

Recent Stories

Putin, Russian Security Council Members Discussed ..

2 minutes ago

US Apprehensions on Southern Border Drop for Fourt ..

2 minutes ago

Mandviwalla for strengthening SECP through legisla ..

2 minutes ago

Fazl ur Rehman's plan for launching protest or sit ..

2 minutes ago

US Dollar credit accounts for 81.1 percent of Emir ..

36 minutes ago

Agriculture, Livestock sectors essential for devel ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.