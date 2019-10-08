Russian Delegation May Leave UNGA Session Over US Rejecting Visas - Foreign Ministry

The Russian delegation may leave the UN General Assembly First Committee session in New York if the issue of the United States refusing to grant visas to diplomats is not resolved, Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control Director Vladimir Ermakov told reporters on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The Russian delegation may leave the UN General Assembly First Committee session in New York if the issue of the United States refusing to grant visas to diplomats is not resolved, Russian Foreign Ministry's Department for Nonproliferation and Arms Control Director Vladimir Ermakov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Of course, there is such a possibility, we came here to work on the more important issues of security and disarmament," Ermakov said. "It is very unfortunate that because of the absolutely unacceptable actions of the United States, we have to discuss for so long organizational issues."

According to Ermakov, the General Debate - a substantial part of the First Committee's work - is now postponed and will be convened no earlier than Thursday at 10:00 a.m. (2:00 p.m. GMT).

Ermakov said the Russian delegation's Primary purpose at the First Committee is to addressing critical topics in international security, including arms control, non-proliferation and disarmament.

"That is why we will do everything possible to unlock the work of the First Committee," Ermakov said.

The Russian diplomat emphasized that the United States has not complied for decades with its UN-UN Host Country Agreement obligations to promptly issue visas. To address the problem, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has been in direct contact with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Ermakov said Guterres' reaction has always positive and constructive, but something has impeded him to solve the problems with the United States.

"We expect progress in the visas issue; therefore, we will be working on it, including with our US colleagues," Ermakov said.

On Monday, the First Committee paused its work until 10:00 a.m. (2:00 p.m. GMT) on Tuesday because the United States not issuing visas to diplomats from a number of delegations, including to members of the Russian delegation.

UN Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the United Nations has been addressing the issue of the United States denying visas to Russian diplomats - who were set to participate in the work of the UN General Assembly First Committee - at different levels.

On Thursday, Russia's Deputy Ambassador to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy proposed to shift the location of the First Committee from New York to Vienna or Geneva, citing obstacles Russian diplomats have faced when trying to obtain US visas.

Polyianskiy said the US authorities had not issued visas to some of the Russian experts who planned to travel to New York to take part in the First Committee's session this year.