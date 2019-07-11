(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian delegation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will have to propose a resolution on the issue of the release of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky if there are no positive changes in his case in Ukraine until October, Aleksei Pushkov, the chairman of the commission on information policy of the Russian upper house, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) The Russian delegation in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe PACE ) will have to propose a resolution on the issue of the release of RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky if there are no positive changes in his case in Ukraine until October , Aleksei Pushkov, the chairman of the commission on information policy of the Russian upper house, said on Thursday.

He also wrote on Twitter that during his recent Vienna visit he had personally put the question of Vyshinsky's release before the secretary-general of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the Austrian authorities.

"If this issue is not resolved until October [next PACE session], then our PACE delegation will have to bring up the question of Vyshinsky, even if is rejected by the majority of the PACE, which is possible.

I suspect that the very fact of the existence of our draft resolution on the matter will have a positive enough impact," Pushkov said during during a press-conference at Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency.

Kirill Vyshinsky, the head of RIA Novosti Ukraine, was detained on May 15, 2018 and charged with treason. Thomas Greminger, the secretary-general of the OSCE, while commenting the situation, said that all member countries are obliged to create conditions for journalists to do their work and therefore should follow international standards and not interrupt the work of the media. Harlem Desir, the OSCE representative on freedom of the media, expressed his disappointment and demanded to release Vyshinsky as soon as possible.