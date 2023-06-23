Open Menu

Russian Delegation Not Planning To Take Part In OSCE PA Summer Session In Canada - Source

Muhammad Irfan Published June 23, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Russian Delegation Not Planning to Take Part in OSCE PA Summer Session in Canada - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) A Russian delegation will not be present at the summer session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA) in Canada, a source from the parliament told Sputnik on Friday.

"We didn't even apply for visas, because there was a request from the Foreign Ministry to Canadians whether they guarantee the security (to� Russian lawmakers). And they didn't respond to that request," the source said, adding that the delegation made a decision against participation in the OSCE PA session.

