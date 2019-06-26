Russian Delegation Not to Work in PACE If Credentials Report Contains Sanctions - Lawmaker

STRASBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) If any sanctions are applied in the report on Russia's credentials, the country's delegation will leave Strasbourg and again refuse to work in PACE, Leonid Slutsky, deputy head of the Russian delegation to PACE, told Sputnik.

Overnight, PACE adopted a resolution stating that the basic rights of delegations to PACE are not subject to any sanctions. PACE also officially invited the Russian delegation to participate in the June session, though the possibility of challenging the delegation's credentials has remained in place. The Russian delegation then submitted an application to confirm its credentials for the first time since 2016.

On Tuesday, at the initiative of Ukrainian and Georgian lawmakers, the credentials of the new Russian delegation were challenged on both substantial and procedural grounds.

According to the rules of procedure, it was decided to prepare a report on the credentials of the delegation within 24 hours by the rules of procedure and monitoring committees.

"I am quite optimistic about the prospects for adoption of the report confirming the credentials of the Russian delegation without any restrictions. However, if even the slightest sanctions are applied, we will leave Strasbourg and again refuse to work in the Assembly. Such a scenario could have very negative consequences for our further cooperation," Slutsky said.