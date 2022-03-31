UrduPoint.com

Russian Delegation Positively Assesses Possibilities Of Cooperation With Kabul - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2022 | 11:10 AM

Russian Delegation Positively Assesses Possibilities of Cooperation With Kabul - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Russia's economic delegation that visited Kabul a few days ago has positively assessed possibilities of cooperation between Russia and Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"A few days ago, our delegation, consisting of economic agencies and infrastructure companies, visited Kabul. It was a positive meeting, the directions of future cooperation were discussed. I am sure it is supported by both sides," Lavrov said at talks with Afghanistan's acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbors in China.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Kabul Russia China

Recent Stories

NA to resume crucial session with No-Trust-Motion ..

NA to resume crucial session with No-Trust-Motion on agenda

15 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31st March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 31st March 2022

2 hours ago
 US to Run Out of Monoclonal Antibody Supply by Lat ..

US to Run Out of Monoclonal Antibody Supply by Late May Without Extra Funding - ..

11 hours ago
 London Tightens Sanctions Against Russia's Tinkov, ..

London Tightens Sanctions Against Russia's Tinkov, Shvidler

11 hours ago
 Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Its Aircraft Can ..

Russian Emergencies Ministry Says Its Aircraft Can Operate Worldwide Despite San ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.