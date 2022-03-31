Russian Delegation Positively Assesses Possibilities of Cooperation With Kabul - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) Russia's economic delegation that visited Kabul a few days ago has positively assessed possibilities of cooperation between Russia and Afghanistan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday.

"A few days ago, our delegation, consisting of economic agencies and infrastructure companies, visited Kabul. It was a positive meeting, the directions of future cooperation were discussed. I am sure it is supported by both sides," Lavrov said at talks with Afghanistan's acting foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, on the sidelines of a meeting of foreign ministers of Afghanistan's neighbors in China.