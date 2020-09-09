UrduPoint.com
Russian Delegation Requests New Vote By PACE On Statement Rejecting Belarusian Election

The Russian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) requested a repeat vote by the organization's Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights over the adopted statement rejecting the results of the Belarusian presidential election, Shamsail Saraliev, the Russian lawmaker and delegation member, told Sputnik on Wednesday

The head of the Russian delegation at PACE, senior lawmaker Pyotr Tolstoy, said earlier in the day that the committee adopted the statement on non-recognizing the election results in Belarus and calling for a new vote in violation of the procedure while ignoring Russia's stand.

"We intend to return to this issue and hold an objective vote after the break," Saraliev said.

The Russian delegation has already appealed to the committee, citing the violation of regulations.

When asked whether there would be a repeat vote, the lawmaker said "I hope, although it's all on their territory."

Saraliev noted that the draft statement referred to the alleged massive and grave violations of human rights in Belarus, the rights to freedom of expression and assembly, which is why the committee refused to recognize the results of the presidential election, demanding the re-vote.

According to the Russian lawmaker, PACE's rejection of the legitimate government and support for the Belarusian opposition is an attempt to meddle in the country's internal affairs.

Belarus has seen a series of protests since the presidential election, as a result of which President Alexander Lukashenko entered his sixth term. The opposition leaders did not recognize the results, claiming Svetlana Tikhanovskaya was the true victor.

