LUXEMBOURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The Russian delegation does not recognize the new declaration of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA) and does not see it as a binding document for implementation, Nikolay Ryzhak, a Russian lawmaker and a member of the delegation, said on Monday at a plenary session of the OSCE PA.

The OSCE PA adopted earlier on Monday a final declaration that included a range of anti-Russia resolutions, calling on Russia to stop "occupation" of Crimea, to reject its recognition of Abkhazia's and South Ossetia's independence, and also slamming the Nord Stream 2 and the TurkStream as a potential means of putting political and economical pressure on states dependent on Russian energy.

"We do not recognize it, and we will not consider it a binding document for implementation," Ryzhak said.

"This is your decision, certainly. You can recognize the resolution or not," OSCE PA President George Tsereteli answered.

Crimea rejoined Russia in 2014, when 97 percent of those who participated in the referendum on the matter supported reunification. The reunification has not been recognized by Ukraine or Western states, which have subsequently imposed economic and political sanctions on Moscow and Crimea. Russia has repeatedly stated that the referendum was conducted in compliance with international law.