Russian Delegation Slams PACE's Violations In Statement On Rejecting Belarusian Election

Russian Delegation Slams PACE's Violations in Statement on Rejecting Belarusian Election

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE)'s Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights adopted its statement on non-recognizing the results of the Belarusian presidential election and calling for a new vote in violation of the procedure, PACE ignored Russia's stand, the head of the Russian delegation at PACE, senior lawmaker Pyotr Tolstoy said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE)'s Committee on Legal Affairs and Human Rights adopted its statement on non-recognizing the results of the Belarusian presidential election and calling for a new vote in violation of the procedure, PACE ignored Russia's stand, the head of the Russian delegation at PACE, senior lawmaker Pyotr Tolstoy said on Wednesday.

"The statement was adopted in violation of the established procedure, it ignores the stand of Russia as a member of the Council of Europe. The chairman did not even bring the issue up for vote, but said it was adopted unilaterally, although several people said they were against it. How is this possible?" Tolstoy told reporters after a session of the committee.

Tolstoy also said that the authors of the document did not cite any evidence to substantiate their claims about falsification of the election results. They also call for holding a new vote, bringing to justice those responsible for human rights violations, and creating an international investigative body to collect evidence of human rights violations in Belarus. According to Tolstoy, the body would present its conclusions to national and international law enforcement agencies that "can and want to" pursue legal action against the rights violations.

The head of the Russian delegation slammed the plan to set up such a body as "inadmissible and revolting."

