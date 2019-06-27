UrduPoint.com
Russian Delegation To Decide On New Candidate For PACE Vice Presidency By Fall - Head

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 07:38 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The Russian delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) will decide on a new candidature for the post of the assembly's vice president by fall after Russian lawmaker Leonid Slutsky failed to win enough votes to be elected for the post, the head of the delegation and the deputy speaker of the Russian lower chamber, Pyotr Tolstoy, told Sputnik Thursday.

On Wednesday, PACE rejected Slutsky's candidature for the vice president in a 154-105 vote. It was the second time the assembly held a ballot on the Russian lawmaker. On Monday, he failed to secure support of the required number of parliamentarians in the first round with only 101 votes out of the required 159.

"This issue [discussion on candidatures for the PACE vice president] has been postponed until fall. We have time to think," Tolstoy said.

At the same time, Slutsky told Sputnik that he was ready for a new ballot if both chambers of the Russian Federal Assembly supported his candidacy.

On Tuesday, PACE adopted a resolution stating that the basic rights of members of delegations to PACE are not subject to any sanctions. PACE also officially invited the Russian delegation to participate in the June session. The Russian delegation then submitted an application to confirm its credentials for the first time since 2016.

In April 2014, Russia was stripped of its voting rights in PACE in the wake of the Ukrainian crisis and Crimea referendum. Since 2016, the Russian delegation has not been renewing its credentials ahead of the assembly's sessions in protest of the discrimination it faces within the organization. The country froze its contributions to the Council of Europe, pledging to withhold future payments until such time as the Russian delegation's rights are restored.

Assembly Resolution Protest Russia Europe Vote Same Chamber April June 2016 Post Pace (Pakistan) Limited

More Stories From World

