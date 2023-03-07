UrduPoint.com

Russian Delegation To Meet UN Officials In Geneva Next Week - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2023 | 08:41 PM

Russian Delegation to Meet UN Officials in Geneva Next Week - Source

A Russian delegation is expected to meet with UN officials next week in Geneva amid efforts to extend the Black Sea grain deal, a UN diplomatic source told Sputnik on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) A Russian delegation is expected to meet with UN officials next week in Geneva amid efforts to extend the Black Sea grain deal, a UN diplomatic source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Next week in Geneva, we expect a Russian delegation to meet with UN officials," the source said, adding that the meeting would likely address the issue of Russian exports of grain and fertilizer.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is en route to Kiev, where he will meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday to discuss extending the grain deal, according to a statement from his office.

Related Topics

United Nations Exports Russia Geneva Kiev From

Recent Stories

Rupee gains value against US dollar

Rupee gains value against US dollar

9 minutes ago
 Legislators urge pro-women electoral reforms

Legislators urge pro-women electoral reforms

6 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

21 minutes ago
 Stocks waver before Fed testimony on US economy

Stocks waver before Fed testimony on US economy

6 minutes ago
 &#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financ ..

&#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financing by over 100%

33 minutes ago
 UK Utility Asks Power Plants to Enhance Capacities ..

UK Utility Asks Power Plants to Enhance Capacities Ahead of Coldest Night

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.