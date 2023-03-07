Russian Delegation to Meet UN Officials in Geneva Next Week - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) A Russian delegation is expected to meet with UN officials next week in Geneva amid efforts to extend the Black Sea grain deal, a UN diplomatic source told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Next week in Geneva, we expect a Russian delegation to meet with UN officials," the source said, adding that the meeting would likely address the issue of Russian exports of grain and fertilizer.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is en route to Kiev, where he will meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday to discuss extending the grain deal, according to a statement from his office.