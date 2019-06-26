Russian Delegation to Not Participate in PACE Work Unless Rights Fully Restored - Kremlin

The Kremlin believes that Russia should only participate in the work of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) if it has all of its rights restored, any infringement would make the delegation's work impossible, Russian presidential spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said Wednesday

PACE earlier this week adopted a resolution on inviting the Russian delegation to take part in the June session, but there remains a possibility to question the rights of delegations.

"In any case, the return of Russia can be only welcomed. Firstly, I repeat once again that common sense won in this case because the work of PACE cannot and could not be full without Russia. Secondly, it is obvious that our representatives, our delegation can only resume work in PACE if it is in full format. Any infringement upon their rights makes participation of our delegation impossible," Peskov told reporters.