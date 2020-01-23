UrduPoint.com
Russian Delegation To PACE To Raise Sputnik Estonia Situation At Winter Session - Tolstoy

The Russian delegation will raise, at the winter session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE), the issue of media freedom in Europe and the situation around Sputnik Estonia, State Duma deputy speaker, delegation head Pyotr Tolstoy told reporters Thursday

"We plan to inform the rapporteur and other colleagues about discrimination against Sputnik Estonia and violation of the rights of journalists in Ukraine," Tolstoy said.

Earlier, employees of Sputnik Estonia received direct threats from the leadership of the Estonian Police and Border Guard board that criminal proceedings would be initiated against them if they did not terminate their employment relations with the parent organization by January 1, 2020.

On January 1, the Sputnik Estonia website passed on to emergency operation. The Estonian authorities cited sanctions imposed by the European Union on March 17, 2014 against a number of individuals and legal entities in the light of events in Ukraine as justification for the actions. However, the EU sanctions were introduced not against Rossiya Segodnya, which includes Sputnik, but personally against the agency's Director General Dmitry Kiselev.

