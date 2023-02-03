UrduPoint.com

Russian Delegation To Take Part In OSCE PA Meeting In Vienna In February - Lawmaker

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Russian Delegation to Take Part in OSCE PA Meeting in Vienna in February - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2023) The Russian delegation will participate in a meeting of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA) in Vienna in February, Vladimir Dzhabarov, the first deputy head of the Russian upper chamber's international affairs committee,

We received an invitation (to a meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly), we are now preparing for the trip, I hope everything will be fine," Dzhabarov told Parliamentary Newspaper.

