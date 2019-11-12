Russian Delegation to Travel to Jordan to Discuss Amman-Sochi Flights Nov 26-28 - Lawmaker

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) A Russian delegation will pay a visit to Jordan from November 26-28 to discuss organization of direct flights between Amman and Sochi, mutual tourist flow increase, and the possibility of launching cruise traffic between the countries, Sergei Krivonosov, the deputy chairman of the Russian lower house's Committee on Physical Culture, Sport and Youth Affairs, told Sputnik.

"The kingdom has invited us to pay an official visit. I will head the delegation, which will comprise 10 people. Most of them are representatives of major tour operators, whom we will help to establish cooperation with Jordanian tour operators in order to achieve the final result ” increasing tourist flows ... Anyway, one of our tasks is to [secure flights between] the [Jordanian] capital of Amman and Sochi, to try to launch air travel and tourist flows," Krivonosov said.

Having agreed on planned volume of tourist flows, the tour operators will understand whether regular flights or charter flights would be preferable, Krivonosov specified.

"We believe that Jordan is interesting for Russian tourist as a site of pilgrimage. In turn, its citizens will be able to visit mainly our southern regions, such as Krasnodar Krai and Sochi, and centers where they can see historic sites. For this purpose, it is necessary to launch additional air travel," Krivonosov said.

The head of the delegation added that the cruise traffic could be established between the countries in the future.