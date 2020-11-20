UrduPoint.com
Russian Delegation To Visit Baku, Yerevan Soon - Foreign Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 20th November 2020 | 06:10 PM

Russian Delegation to Visit Baku, Yerevan Soon - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) A Russian cross-agency delegation will pay visits to the Armenian capital of Baku and the Azerbaijani capital of Yerevan in the coming days, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

"A Russian cross-agency delegation will visit Yerevan and Baku in the coming days," the ministry said.

No other details on the visits are available yet.

