Russian Delegation to Visit Baku, Yerevan Soon - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) A Russian cross-agency delegation will pay visits to the Armenian capital of Baku and the Azerbaijani capital of Yerevan in the coming days, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik on Friday.

No other details on the visits are available yet.